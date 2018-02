The millions celebrating the oncoming Chinese New Year are hopeful that it will bring prosperity and good luck.

But Chinese horoscopes say that the Year of the Dog, which is about to start, brings bad luck, and those born in the same zodiac year will face that bad luck.

US President Donald Trump was born in the Year of the Dog, and fortune-tellers are saying that the bad luck of his birth year will hit him this year.

Al Jazeera's Adrian Brown reports from Beijing.