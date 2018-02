At least 40 people have been killed in Syrian and Russian air attacks in Eastern Ghouta near the capital, Damascus.

Syria's government has also deployed new anti-aircraft missiles to the front lines in Aleppo and Idlib, where it is battling rebel fighters.

The areas have seen an escalation in fighting and aerial bombardment in recent weeks, with hundreds of civilians killed.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.