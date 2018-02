South Sudan has the world's highest proportion of young children not getting an education.

The civil war has seen thousands of people killed and millions displaced. It's also had a major impact on education, with 1.8 million, or 70 percent of school-going age children not getting any education.

The United Nations says years of war makes it difficult for kids to get to school, even in areas not directly affected by fighting.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from Juba, South Sudan.