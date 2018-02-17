South Africans react to Ramaphosa speech

South Africa's new President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised a new dawn for the country, in his first state of the nation address.

Ramaphosa was sworn in on Thursday after the resignation of his predecessor Jacob Zuma. He vowed to help unite the country and revive the economy.

Al Jazeera's went to gauge reaction to Ramaphosa's speech in the president's hometown of Soweto.

Ramaphosa childhood friend Steven Mokwebo says he has high hopes for South Africa's new president.

Rob Matheson reports from Soweto.