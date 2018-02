Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected to be the next president of South Africa.

But the new leader will face challenges including high unemployment and a lack of security on the streets.

Ramaphosa is also still haunted by his involvement in the violent end of a mining strike in Marikana.

With elections set for 2019, Ramaphosa will have to work fast before he faces the people again.

Al Jazeera's Hoda Abdel Hamid has more.