Samsung heir's release sparks controversy in S Korea

In a surprise court ruling, many are calling “shocking,” the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics has been released from jail.

Lee Jae-yong was convicted last year on a number of corruption charges and sentenced to five years in prison.

Some South Koreans think his release will be good for the economy, while others have criticised the court's leniency, saying "if you are rich, you can get out".

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim has more on the reactions to the ruling from Seoul, South Korea, where the case was watched very closely.