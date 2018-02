Mikheil Saakashvili, a Ukrainian opposition leader and a former president of Georgia, says he has been kidnapped in Kiev and sent to Poland. Security footage showed Saakashvili being dragged from a restaurant by men in military uniforms.

It later emerged this was a government operation to deport him.

Saakashvili was a marked man in Ukraine for rallying against President Petro Poroshenko.

Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis explains.