Tensions between Russia and the US over Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election were on full display during the second day of a high-profile security conference in Germany featuring world leaders and top diplomats.

At the conference, British Prime Minister Theresa May gave a keynote speech calling for a new UK-EU treaty to maintain defence and security cooperation after Brexit to keep citizens safe.

Al Jazeera's David Chater reports from Munich.