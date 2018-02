A plane has crashed in Russia, killing all 71 people on board.

The Saratov Airlines jet took off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport and crashed shortly after take-off.

The plane did not make an emergency call. One of the flight recorders has been recovered. Officials say they are considering weather conditions, pilot error and technical failure as possible causes of the crash.

Al Jazeera's Rory Challands reports from Moscow.