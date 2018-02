He's already the most successful player in the history of men's tennis, but Roger Federer has a new honour to his name.

At 36, the Swiss will become the oldest world number one on record.

Federer beat Robin Haase to reach the semi-finals of the World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and by doing so ensured he'll be top of the new world rankings on Monday.

Al Jazeera's Elise Holman reports.