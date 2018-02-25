Bollywood icon Sridevi dies of heart attack

Sridevi, one of India's most celebrated actresses, has died of cardiac arrest in Dubai.

Family members confirmed to the Indian Express website that the actress had passed away on Saturday morning while attending a family wedding.

"It is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here (India), I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai," her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor told the news outlet.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Sridevi started acting aged four with a role in the Tamil language film, Thunaivan.

She went on to become a fixture of the Indian film industry, appearing in more than 100 movies, spanning six decades, and picking up scores of awards for her performances.

Her starring role in the 1987 adventure film, Mr India, earned her superstar status in South Asia.

The film was the highest grossing Indian film that year and is widely regarded as a cult classic.

Can’t get myself to believe.... I thought it was a hoax. #Sridevi — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) February 24, 2018

Her death caused shockwaves on social media, with Bollywood fans in India and abroad expressing their disbelief.

"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day," wrote Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra.

"A legendary actress who many of us grew up watching," wrote Noreen Khan, a British Asian radio presenter.

"Totally shocked by this really sad news."