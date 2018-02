When the first medal events start on Saturday, you can expect to see plenty of golds around the necks of Swedes.

Sweden is traditionally one of the best performers in Winter Olympics, and more than half of their medals have come in cross-country skiing.

Their 29 cross-country gold medals make them second in the world only to Norway.

Al Jazeera takes a look at the culture behind their success.

Paul Rhys reports from Falun, Sweden.