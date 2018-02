Mexican marines have arrested a drug leader with a $5m bounty on his head.

Jose Maria Guizar Valencia is the leader of the Los Zetas cartel, which is accused of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamines to the US.

Mexico's government has deployed thousands of federal police officers to combat a huge surge in drug-related violence.

More than 25,000 people were murdered last year.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Cancun, Mexico.