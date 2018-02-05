Maldives declares state of emergency as crisis deepens

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has declared a 15-day state of emergency and security forces stormed the Supreme Court amid a deepening political crisis in the island nation.

Police also arrested former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom at his residence on Monday on charges of trying to overthrow the government of his half-brother, according to a family member and a lawyer.

Legal Affairs Minister Azima Shakoor made the state of emergency announcement on state television, giving security forces sweeping powers to make arrests, and curtailing the powers of the judiciary.

The move followed a ruling by the top court on February 1, which ordered the release of imprisoned opposition leaders.

Shakoor said the verdict has "resulted in the disruption of the functions of the executive power, and the infringement of national security and public interest".

"The government does not believe that the Supreme Court ruling to release the political prisoners can be enforced," she added.

Hours after the declaration, soldiers forced their way into the court building, a spokesman for the Supreme Court said.

Yameen, who critics accuse of corruption, misrule and rights abuses, has also suspended the country’s parliament, where the opposition have a majority.

Eva Abdulla, an opposition member of parliament, called the emergency declaration "a very desperate move".

It shows Yameen has "lost everything - confidence of the people, parliament, other institutions and the courts," she said in a post on Twitter.

Taking the Supreme Court

Husnu Al Suood, president of the Maldives Bar Association and a former attorney-general of the Maldives, tweeted that security forces broke into the Supreme Court offices and locked it up with the judges inside on Monday night.

Junayd Mohamed, a journalist with the Maldives Independent, told Al Jazeera he also heard reports that riot police and military officials were inside the court. He said they set up barricades to block off the area, but protesters were rallying outside.

"Hundreds of people [are] gathered outside who are calling on the security forces to arrest President Yameen and protect the Supreme Court," Mohamed said.

Maldives CJ informed me that the security forces have blockaded and locked the Supreme Court building from outside and hence the justices are without any food now. — Husnu Al Suood (@hsuood) February 5, 2018

Opposition members of parliament urged foreign intervention after the government ignored the Supreme Court ruling.

In a resolution signed in the capital Male on Sunday, opposition MPs called on the international community "to impress upon the government of Maldives the need to respect the rule of law, and implement last Thursday's Supreme Court ruling that ordered the release of political leaders and the reinstatement of 12 opposition MPs".

They also called for "all necessary measures ... to hold government officials accountable for violations of national and international law".

Tensions "could escalate to civil unrest and incite violence across the country", they warned.

The United Nations, European Union, and several foreign governments - including India, the US and UK - have urged Yameen to comply with the Supreme Court's order.

The government has accused the court of trying to oust the president, a claim judges have not responded to.

The United States urged government restraint on Monday.

"The Maldivian government and military must respect the rule of law, freedom of expression, and democratic institutions. The world is watching," the White House National Security Council said in a Twitter post.

Rights group Amnesty International denounced the government's "appalling track-record of suppressing freedom of expression and any form of opposition".

"This [emergency] cannot become a licence for further repression," Omar Waraich, the group's deputy South Asia director, said on Twitter.

.@amnesty warns that the Maldives' state of emergency must not become a 'licence for further repression' pic.twitter.com/a1soMUQ33I — Omar Waraich (@OmarWaraich) February 5, 2018



