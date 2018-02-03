Maduro named as Venezuela’s socialist party candidate

The Constituent Assembly in Caracas has called for general elections to be held by the end of April.

    President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela''s United Socialist Party in Caracas, Venezuela February 2, 2018. [Reuters]
    President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela''s United Socialist Party in Caracas, Venezuela February 2, 2018. [Reuters]

    Venezuela's governing socialist party has officially tapped President Nicolas Maduro as its candidate for this year's election.

    The Constituent Assembly in Caracas is calling for polls by the end of April. President Nicolas Maduro says he's willing to seek another term in office.

    Socialist Party Vice President Diosdado Cabello announced the unanimous decision on Friday. The government has said the election will be held by the end of April.

    Maduro succeeded the late President Hugo Chavez, leading the oil-rich country, which is under US sanctions and has fallen into an economic crisis marked by soaring inflation and shortages of food and medicine.

    The United States says it will reject the "snap" election. Several Latin American countries condemned holding a vote before Maduro's government and its political opposition complete negotiations aimed at resolving the crisis.

    Venezuela's opposition coalition has not selected a candidate or decided if it will participate.

    Maduro says that in his second term he will wean Venezuela's economy off of oil production.

    Delcy Rodriguez: No humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

    Talk to Al Jazeera

    Delcy Rodriguez: No humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

    SOURCE: AP news agency

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.

    Syria's civil war explained from the beginning

    Syria's war explained from the beginning

    The Syrian civil war is the deadliest conflict the 21st century has witnessed so far.

    Turkey and Qatar: Behind the strategic alliance

    Turkey and Qatar: Behind the strategic alliance

    Qatar's investment in Turkey exceeds $20bn, the second highest by any country.