Irish republican leader Gerry Adams retires

One of the most famous faces in Northern Ireland is retiring.

Gerry Adams was considered spokesman for the Irish Republican Army in its 30-year war to end British rule of Northern Ireland.

The boy from Belfast became active in Northern Ireland's civil rights movement in the 1960s.

Since then, he's played a pivotal part in the peace process.

The Sinn Fein leader for 34 years is being replaced by Mary Lou McDonald, who has no links to the conflict.

Al Jazeera's Nadim Baba reports from Dublin, Ireland.