Irish republican leader Gerry Adams retires

One of the most famous faces in Northern Ireland is retiring.

by

    One of the most famous faces in Northern Ireland is retiring.

    Gerry Adams was considered spokesman for the Irish Republican Army in its 30-year war to end British rule of Northern Ireland.

    The boy from Belfast became active in Northern Ireland's civil rights movement in the 1960s.

    Since then, he's played a pivotal part in the peace process.

    The Sinn Fein leader for 34 years is being replaced by Mary Lou McDonald, who has no links to the conflict.

    Al Jazeera's Nadim Baba reports from Dublin, Ireland.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Falcon Heavy rocket: What is it and why you should care

    Falcon Heavy rocket: What is it and why you should care

    Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket to launch since the Saturn V rocket which was used in the 1970s.

    Islam's gradual resurgence in post-Soviet Azerbaijan

    Islam's gradual resurgence in post-Soviet Azerbaijan

    After decades of state sanctioned repression by the USSR, Azerbaijanis can once again practise their faith.