Senate passes two-year budget deal, sending the measure to the House where it faces more opposition.

    US government shuts down for second time this year
    Rand Paul made a move to block the budget bill on Thursday night over objections to what it will do to the US deficit. [Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP]

    As a partial US government shutdown went into effect on Friday, the Senate passed a massive two-year spending bill that would keep the government open through March 23 if passed by the House. 

    The Senate vote came in the early hours of Friday morning after Congress missed a midnight deadline to pass the measure and avoid a shutdown. 

    The vote was 71 to 28. The bill faces tougher opposition in the House, but many analysts still expect it to pass.

    Friday's partial shutdown came after Republican Senator Rand Paul delayed the Senate vote over his objections to the massive budget measure, which would lift spending caps on US defence and domestic programmes by about $300bn. It would also raise the government's debt ceiling until March 2019.

    Paul told the Senate that the bill, which would raise the deficit, is the "definition of hypocrisy" and that it would "loot the treasury".

    "I ran for office because I was very critical of [former] President [Barack] Obama's trillion-dollar deficits," Paul said.

    The Republican senator did vote for a landmark tax overhaul bill in December that would add nearly $1.5 trillion to the national debt over 10 years.

    If Friday's spending bill is approved by the House, and signed by President Donald Trump before the beginning of the US working day, there would be no major interruption to government services.

    The White House had already begun to instruct government agencies to prepare for potential shutdown, local media reported.

    No deal on DACA

    This is the second time this year that the government has shut down. In January, members of Congress failed to reach a deal on immigration, which Democrats had initially said would need to be part of any spending agreement.

    On Wednesday, Democratic House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, spoke for a record eight hours on the House floor, calling for a permanent measure that protects the nearly 800,000 undocumented people, known as "Dreamers", who were brought to the US as children.

    In September of last year, Trump announced he was ending the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrival (DACA) programme, giving Congress until March 5 to come up with a permanent solution. 

    The budget agreement "does not have my support, nor does it have the support of a large number of members of our caucus," Pelosi said, as reported by the Associated Press earlier this week. 

    Senate Republicans have vowed to hold a debate on immigration later this month, but Dreamers and their supporters worry a solution will not be found before the March 5 deadline.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

