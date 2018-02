President Macron has been speaking at a conference in the Senegalese capital of Dakar.

The conference is part of the global push to have every child in school by 2030. Currently, 234 million children are out of school worldwide.

The Global Education Partnership's goal was to raise $4bn for the next three years, but only half the money needed to fulfil that goal has been pledged

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar.