Double bombing rocks Somalia's Mogadishu

At least 18 dead as two car bomb blasts claimed by al-Shabab reported near presidential palace in Somali capital.

    A wounded civilian arrives for medical treatment at the Madina Hospital [Feisal Omar/Reuters]
    A double suicide car bomb blast followed by gunfire has left at least 18 people dead and wounded 20 others in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, medical workers said. 

    A loud explosion reportedly took place on Friday, followed by a second blast and sustained gunfire which broke out near the president's residence.

    The Aamin Ambulance service, which confirmed the death toll, transported victims to the hospital. 

    The armed group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. 

    "As far as we know, there has been one blast beside the presidential palace, and another close to a popular hotel," Major Mohamed Ahmed, a police officer, told local media.

    The attack comes a day after the Somali government had issued a "terror warning" in the capital.

    The explosions shattered a months-long period of calm in Mogadishu, which is often the target of attacks by al-Shabab. 

    In December, 18 police officers were killed when an al-Shabab fighter blew himself up inside the country's main police academy in Mogadishu. 

    The capital was also the target of a truck bombing in October that killed 512 people in the deadliest attack in Somalia's history. The Somali government blamed that blast on the al-Qaeda linked al-Shabab. 

     
    Why does Somalia matter?

    Inside Story

    Why does Somalia matter?

