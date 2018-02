Myanmar's government has been accused of handing Rohingya Muslims a "death sentence".

The damning words come from the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

A group of US senators is intent on introducing sanctions against Myanmar’s military leaders - aimed at those implicated in abuses against Rohingya residents in Rakhine state.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled the country since a violent military crackdown.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.