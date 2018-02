Costa Rica is heading for a presidential runoff in April, after candidates failed to get enough votes to win Sunday's election.

The issue of same-sex marriage has dominated the campaign and polarised the country after a court ruled that such alliances should be recognised in the country.

But the decision led to a backlash and saw conservative Christian preacher Fabricio Alvarado become the most popular presidential candidate.

Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports.