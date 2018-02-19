Civilian death toll rising in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

In Eastern Ghouta, dozens of people died on Monday in rocket and air-strikes. Local observers say the attacks are a prelude to a major offensive on the rebel-held territory, which has been under siege since 2013.

Since the end of last December, a stepped-up government campaign killed more than 400 civilians, including at least 100 children.

The Syrian government and its allies haven't taken ground, but over the years they have continuously bombarded residential neighbourhoods.

The fear now is that the numbers will only rise if a wide-scale attack begins in the region, where hundreds of thousands of people are trapped.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.