Civilian death toll rising in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Since the end of last December, a stepped-up government campaign has killed more than 400 civilians, including at least 100 children.

by

    In Eastern Ghouta, dozens of people died on Monday in rocket and air-strikes. Local observers say the attacks are a prelude to a major offensive on the rebel-held territory, which has been under siege since 2013.

    Since the end of last December, a stepped-up government campaign killed more than 400 civilians, including at least 100 children.

    The Syrian government and its allies haven't taken ground, but over the years they have continuously bombarded residential neighbourhoods.

    The fear now is that the numbers will only rise if a wide-scale attack begins in the region, where hundreds of thousands of people are trapped.

     

    Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Revival: The Muslim Response to the Crusades

    Revival: The Muslim Response to the Crusades

    This part of 'The Crusades: An Arab Perspective' explores the birth of the Muslim revival in the face of the Crusades.

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    A photojournalist describes how she posed as a prostitute to follow the trade in human flesh.

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.