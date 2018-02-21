Canada downplays rift with India over Sikh issue

Some Indian politicians have accused members of Trudeau's cabinet of supporting Sikh separatists.

by

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is downplaying reports of a rift between him and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

    Trudeau and his family are on an eight-day state visit to India, and Modi sent a junior minister to welcome them on Saturday.

    Some Indian politicians have accused members of Trudeau's cabinet of supporting Sikh separatists.

    According to the latest figures, Indians are the largest visible minority community in Canada. Sikhs account for only roughly 1.4 percent of Canada's population of 36 million, but there are 17 Sikhs members of parliament, and there are four in the cabinet.

     

    Al Jazeera's Imtiaz Tyab reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Revival: The Muslim Response to the Crusades

    Revival: The Muslim Response to the Crusades

    This part of 'The Crusades: An Arab Perspective' explores the birth of the Muslim revival in the face of the Crusades.

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    A photojournalist describes how she posed as a prostitute to follow the trade in human flesh.

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.