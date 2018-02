Botswana is the least corrupt country in Africa, according to the findings of annual Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index.

Compared with its neighbouring countries, Botswana reports fewer crimes and bribery cases.

It even has a whistle-blower hotline where you can call and report corruption.

If someone is convicted of corruption, they're looking at time in prison and hefty fines.

Al Jazeera's Leah Harding reports.