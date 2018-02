Britain's top movie awards, the BAFTAs, have wrapped up with two films winning the top accolades: Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri and the fantasy film, The Shape of Water.

But it was not just movies in the spotlight at the gala event in London.

The #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns against sexual harassment of women made their mark at the ceremony.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Stancl reports from London.