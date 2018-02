South Africa's opposition is calling the latest budget an assault on the poor.

The government of South Africa is trying to increase spending on education to benefit poorer households, but, at the same time, trying to raise more money.

In a budget speech, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said that a value-added tax would be increased to 15 percent for the first time in more than 20 years.

Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller has more from Johannesburg.