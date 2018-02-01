AP releases video showing 'Rohingya massacre site, mass graves'

The Associated Press has released a video showing what they say is the site of a massacre and at least five undisclosed mass graves of Muslim-majority Rohingya in Myanmar.

When contacted by Al Jazeera, the Myanmar government declined to comment on the video.

The UN's special rapporteur to Myanmar says violence against the Rohingya bears the hallmarks of genocide.

More than 650,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar for neighbouring Bangladesh after a military crackdown in August last year.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Yangon.