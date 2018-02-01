AJSC ranked fifth for research in MENA

The Al Jazeera Centre for Studies (AJSC) has ranked number five in the Middle East and North Africa region on an international survey of research institutions.

More than 4,000 policymakers, academics, and journalists help decide the importance of research institutes on the Global Go To Think Tank Index.

The index measures the quality of research output, and perceptions of academic standing with 7,815 institutions competing for the year 2017.

Globally AJSC, which was established 10 years ago, climbed seven places to 141.

The research centre regularly holds events and seminars at its headquarters in Doha to discuss the issues dominating the news agenda drawing in academics from around the region.

Recent seminars held by the centre focused on US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Iranian foreign policy, the Kurdistan Regional Government's bid for independence from Iraq, and the future of Islamic movement in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.

The institute also publishes policy briefs, research papers, and books, on a number of issues.