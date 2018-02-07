Syria: Over 136 people killed in Eastern Ghouta

Russian and Syrian government forces have killed at least 136 civilians over the past 48 hours in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of the capital Damascus, according to residents and monitoring groups.

At least 22 children and 21 women are among the dead.

"Scenes of entire buildings, housing whole families crashing down with ... women, children and men still inside have become a frequent image," Abu Salem al-Shami, a resident and activist, told Al Jazeera by phone from Eastern Ghouta.

Eastern Ghouta has been under opposition control since 2013.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports.