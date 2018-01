People in the port city of Hodeidah, situated on the Red Sea, are resorting to rummaging through rubbish to find food.

UN aid agencies are calling for the city's port to stay open beyond Friday to allow aid to continue.

The Saudi-led coalition had eased a three-week blockade, but the deadline has now expired.

The fate of millions of Yemenis facing famine rests with the coalition.

Al Jazeera's Brandice Alexander reports.