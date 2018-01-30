Yemen: UAE-backed separatists 'take control' of Aden

President Hadi and his government are based out of Saudi Arabia. The man he appointed as governor of Aden now heads a separatist movement demanding immediate changes.

by

    Southern separatists backed by the UAE have seized control of a key military base in the coastal city of Aden after a UAE fighter jet bombed the facility, according to a senior Yemeni official.

    The official told Al Jazeera that the fighters are from the Southern Resistance Forces (SRF) - the armed wing of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a political movement demanding secession for southern Yemen.

    The fighters seized the base early on Tuesday, despite a ceasefire being brokered by coalition partners Saudi Arabia and the UAE hours earlier.

     

    Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid has more.

