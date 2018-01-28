Yemen: Separatists take over government headquarters in Aden

Yemeni PM accuses southern separatists of staging a coup after taking over government buildings in the port city.

by

    Yemen's Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher has accused separatist forces backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of staging a coup in the southern city of Aden, after they took over government headquarters.

    The prime minister also called on the Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in Aden, stressing that the UAE was the "decision-maker" in the city.

    Clashes broke out on Sunday between the army of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is supported by Saudi Arabia, and UAE-backed forces seeking separation from the country's north.

    Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports.

