Twitter suspends fake Al Jazeera account

Twitter has suspended a fake account on the social media platform purporting to report on behalf of Al Jazeera on the ongoing protests in Iran.

In a statement on Tuesday, Al Jazeera called on Twitter to remove the fake account where individuals and groups sought "to undermine Al Jazeera Media Network's credibility" to share "misleading and false news content".

"In the latest attempt, a fake twitter account @Aljazeerairan was used to spread misinformation and inaccurate news pertaining to ongoing protests in Iran," the network said in the statement.

Al Jazeera cautioned its followers to be "vigilant" about these fake accounts.

"We take this opportunity to inform our dedicated audience that the Network continues to bring impartial and balanced news content through all its platforms," Al Jazeera said.