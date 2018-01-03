Twitter suspends fake Al Jazeera account

A fake Twitter account purporting to report on behalf of Al Jazeera was spreading false news about Iran protests.

    A fake Twitter account purporting to be Al Jazeera has spread false news on Iran protests [Anadolu]
    A fake Twitter account purporting to be Al Jazeera has spread false news on Iran protests [Anadolu]

    Twitter has suspended a fake account on the social media platform purporting to report on behalf of Al Jazeera on the ongoing protests in Iran.

    In a statement on Tuesday, Al Jazeera called on Twitter to remove the fake account where individuals and groups sought "to undermine Al Jazeera Media Network's credibility" to share "misleading and false news content".

    "In the latest attempt, a fake twitter account @Aljazeerairan was used to spread misinformation and inaccurate news pertaining to ongoing protests in Iran," the network said in the statement.

    Al Jazeera cautioned its followers to be "vigilant" about these fake accounts.

    "We take this opportunity to inform our dedicated audience that the Network continues to bring impartial and balanced news content through all its platforms," Al Jazeera said.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The 7 things to watch out for from Donald Trump in 2018

    The 7 things to watch out for from Trump in 2018

    From the Trump-Russia probe to the fate of the travel ban, we look at what to expect from the US president next year.

    North Korea's nuclear weapons: Here is what we know

    North Korea's nuclear weapons

    How mainstream media gets Palestine wrong

    How mainstream media gets Palestine wrong

    Portrayal of Palestinians in Western mainstream media hasn't changed much since the colonial era.