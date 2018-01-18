Turkey boosting military presence along border near Syria's Afrin

The Turkish army is steadily increasing its presence along a stretch of the Syrian border around the northern city of Afrin. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been threatening to attack Afrin - controlled by the Syrian Kurdish armed group YPG - for almost a week.

Turkish troops are present inside Syria on its southern edge and to the east are Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, so Afrin is effectively surrounded.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from Antakya in Turkey, near the Syrian border.