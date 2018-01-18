Turkey boosting military presence along border near Syria's Afrin

Turkey is steadily increasing its troop presence near the Kurdish-held border town of Afrin.

by

    The Turkish army is steadily increasing its presence along a stretch of the Syrian border around the northern city of Afrin. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been threatening to attack Afrin - controlled by the Syrian Kurdish armed group YPG - for almost a week.

    Turkish troops are present inside Syria on its southern edge and to the east are Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, so Afrin is effectively surrounded.

    Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from Antakya in Turkey, near the Syrian border.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Why Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel

    Why Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel

    No country in the world recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    Strong quotes for Martin Luther King Jr Day

    Quotes from Martin Luther King Jr that resonate today

    Quotes of justice, education, religion and race said by MLK Jr.

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.