Sundance Film Festival shines spotlight on climate change

Many of the films in this year's lineup, being featured in Park City in Utah, tackle topical issues.

by

    The Sundance Film Festival traditionally focuses on the most relevant political and social questions of the day. So it is not surprising that US President Donald Trump's presidency and his administration's position on climate change are just some of the topics being tackled by independent filmmakers.

    The world's leading showcase for independent films is underway in the United States. Filmmakers from around the world are using the Sundance Film Festival as a platform to tackle difficult subjects ranging from political leadership to the environment and the human condition.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from Park City, Utah.

