Suicide bombing in Borno market causes multiple deaths

At least 10 people have been killed and dozens of others and wounded in a suicide bombing attack at a market in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, officials said.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Muna Garage, a camp for displaced people on the outskirts the state capital of Maiduguri.

"Preliminary reports indicate that four female suicide bombers were responsible for the blast," Abdulkadir Ibrahim, spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said in a statement.

"The Emergency Response Team [from NEMA] has responded to 65 injured people who were given first aid and transported to hospitals while 10 others lost their lives," added Ibrahim.

News Agency of Nigeria, however, reported that the attack had been carried out by two male suicide bombers,giving a toll of 12 dead and 48 wounded.

Daminian Chukwu, police commissioner, said one attacker detonated an explosive device at the crowded market outside of Muna Garage.

"One other suicide bomber out of panic detonated his own explosive and blew himself alone into pieces," added Chukwu.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Wednesday's attack marked the first suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri in 2018.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, the Boko Haram group - which launched an armed campaign in the northeast almost a decade ago - has targeted Muna Garage in the past few years.

"People should be vigilant because Boko Haram insurgents have not surrendered," said Chukwu.

The state government has imposed a curfew on the capital between 8pm and 6am (19:00 GMT and 07:00 GMT).