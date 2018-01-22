Sudan's press freedom: Concern about confiscations

A wave of arrests and a bill that gives national security agents unprecedented powers to shut down media offices have raised concerns that Sudan’s press freedoms are being further eroded.

by

    Authorities in Sudan have released seven detained journalists.

    They were arrested after covering protests against new government measures that increased the price of bread and other products.

    Members of Sudanese parliament are deliberating a bill to allow national security agents to shut down newspapers, radio and TV stations for 15 days without citing any reason.

    If the bill becomes law, Sudan's press council would have the power to indefinitely ban any journalist who writes or broadcasts anything which opposes government policies.

    Activists say the latest arrests highlight issues surrounding press freedom in the country.

    Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Why some African Americans are moving to Africa

    Escaping systemic racism: Why I quit New York for Accra

    African-Americans are returning to the lands of their ancestors as life becomes precarious and dangerous in the USA.

    What happens when the US government shuts down?

    The US government has shut down. What happens next?

    US federal government begins partial shutdown after Senate blocks short-term spending bill. What happens next?

    Why is the West praising Malala, but ignoring Ahed?

    Why is the West praising Malala, but ignoring Ahed?

    Is an empowered Palestinian girl not worthy of Western feminist admiration?