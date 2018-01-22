Sudan's press freedom: Concern about confiscations

Authorities in Sudan have released seven detained journalists.

They were arrested after covering protests against new government measures that increased the price of bread and other products.

Members of Sudanese parliament are deliberating a bill to allow national security agents to shut down newspapers, radio and TV stations for 15 days without citing any reason.

If the bill becomes law, Sudan's press council would have the power to indefinitely ban any journalist who writes or broadcasts anything which opposes government policies.

Activists say the latest arrests highlight issues surrounding press freedom in the country.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum.