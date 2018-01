Saudi Arabia has vowed to donate $1.5bn - half of the UN's humanitarian appeal for Yemen - which has been largely devastated by years of war.

But as the conflict continues, the situation is also deteriorating in areas controlled by the Saudi-backed government. In the southern port city of Aden, secessionists say they want to overthrow the internationally-recognised government.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from Aden.