Nigeria's military says more than 700 people held hostage by the armed group Boko Haram have managed to escape.

Al Jazeera visited the region in northeast Nigeria where people have been living in the shadow of Boko Haram.

While there, we met former captives, and the families of people still held hostage by the armed group.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Madagali, northeast Nigeria.