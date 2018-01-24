Report: Women groped at men-only charity gala in London

Financial Times investigation finds groping and sexual harassment at men-only charity event in London.

by

    In the UK, a report on an undercover investigation into sexual harassment at a men-only charity fundraising gala has caused outrage. The Financial Times sent two reporters undercover to work as hostesses at the annual Presidents Club charity dinner in London's Dorchester Hotel, attended by senior figures from the world of business, politics and finance.

    According to the two reporters, some of the 130 women employed as hostesses to entertain the all-male guest list were subjected to groping, lewd sexual comments and repeated requests to join diners in the bedroom.

    Al Jazeera's Barnaby Phillips reports from London.

