Qatari royal's detention in UAE confirmed by his family

The family of a Qatari royal family member who says he is being held as "a prisoner" in the United Arab Emirates has confirmed his arbitrary detention, according to a Doha-based human rights group.

The National Human Rights Committee in Qatar (NHRC) said in a statement on Tuesday that it received a complaint from Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Thani's family about his restriction of movement by the Emirati authorities.

"The National Human Rights Committee in the State of Qatar affirms the illegality of this measure and its violation of all international and regional human rights conventions, instruments and understandings," the statement said.

"It holds the Emirati authorities responsible for the safety and security of this Qatari citizen and demands his immediate release."

The group also called on the international community and NGOs to intervene and ensure the safety and release of Sheikh Abdullah, as well as hold the Emirati authorities responsible for the violation.

The statement said that the NHRC had informed the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and several other international organisations about the incident.

Video appeal

A video released on Sunday showed Sheikh Abdullah saying that if anything happened to him, "Sheikh Mohammed" was responsible.

Though he did not explain who Sheikh Mohammed was, Sheikh Abdullah appeared to be referring to Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

"I am currently in Abu Dhabi. I was a guest of Sheikh Mohammed. I am no longer a guest; I am a prisoner," he said.

"They told me not to leave. I am afraid that anything could happen to me, and the people of Qatar would be blamed. So I just wanted to inform you that if anything happens to me, the people of Qatar are innocent," added Sheikh Abdullah.

"I am a guest of Sheikh Mohammed, and if anything happens to me after this, he is fully responsible."