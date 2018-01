Rising water levels in Paris' River Seine have put the city on flood alert.

Art treasures in the famous Louvre museum are being moved to safety because of the threat of floods.

The rising water is the result of weeks of heavy rain in France. Forecasters say dryer weather is on the way.

People in Paris hope it will be just in time to prevent Paris' historic centre from turning into a swamp.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports from Paris, France.