Palestinian killed by Israeli forces east of Qalqilyah

A Palestinian man has died of his wounds after being shot by Israeli forces during confrontations in the occupied West Bank, according to officials.

Ahmad Salim, 24, was hit by Israeli fire on Monday after clashes erupted in the town of Jayous, east of Qalqilyah, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

He was transferred to Qalqilyah's Darwish Nazzal hospital with a head wound and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, added Wafa, citing the Palestinian health ministry.

No other information was immediately available.

Salim is the fourth Palestinian to have been killed by Israeli forces in 2018.

The other three are 17-year-old Musab Firas al-Tamimi, from the village of Deir Nitham, and two other teenagers, killed east of the Gaza Strip's Bureij refugee camp and the West Bank village of Iraq Burin, respectively.

Tensions in the region have increased in recent weeks after US President Donald Trump's controversial decision to name Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The December 6 move prompted deadly protests in the occupied Palestinian territories and mass rallies in solidarity with the Palestinians across the Muslim world.

It was also met with widespread international condemnation, including by many US allies.