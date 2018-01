From members of his family to local and national politicians, there is bemusement at the deportation proceedings under way for a Palestinian businessman in Youngstown, Ohio.

The Republican Chair of the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington even went so far as to order Amer Othman Adi's release. But immigration authorities are holding firm, making some think a message is being sent.

Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports from Youngstown.