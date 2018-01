Myanmar's economic prospects with the West are at risk, following mounting international criticism over its handling of the Rohingya crisis.

Last week, a top US diplomat quit the government's advisory panel after a heated exchange with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Bill Richardson's departure shows how Aung San Suu Kyi appears to be pushing away critics - and relying on old allies for support.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Yangon.