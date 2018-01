An armed group loyal to Libya's National Unity government says it has arrested a gang accused of kidnapping and torturing Sudanese migrants.

There has been growing outrage over the mistreatment and torture of migrants by people smugglers in Libya.

But there has been some good news. One group of Sudanese migrants who were kidnapped have been released after negotiations and are on their way home.

Al Jazeera's Jamal Elshayyal has more.