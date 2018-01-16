Katy Jurado: Why Google honours her today

Best known for her participation in the 1952 film High Noon and hailed as "an actress of Mexico and the world", Katy Jurado would have been 94 on Tuesday, January 16.

In her honour, Google is changing its logo in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Iceland, Sweden, Croatia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Indonesia, and Japan.

Here is her story.

Secret contract

Maria Cristina Estella Marcella Jurado de Garcia (better known as Katy Jurado) was born in 1924 to a wealthy family in the city of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Her cousin Emilio Portes Gil became president of Mexico in 1928.

Initially, her family didn't support her desire to become an actress, but she was determined and signed her first contract in secret at the age of 16.

Her road to Hollywood began in 1951, when director Budd Boetticher saw her sitting in a bullfight arena, while she was in Mexico, filming.

Memorising English. Jurado knew very little English but, in her first casting, she delivered her lines by memorising the way they sounded. Despite the language barrier, her performance was strong and managed to attract the attention of Hollywood.

Jurado knew very little English but, in her first casting, she delivered her lines by memorising the way they sounded. Despite the language barrier, her performance was strong and managed to attract the attention of Hollywood. She moved to Los Angeles and married actor Ernest Borgnine, who called her "beautiful, but a tiger".

This free, traveling movie theater teaches local people about Mexican cinema and alternative energies. pic.twitter.com/p78BvLq7Pf — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 27, 2017

Performances