Israeli army shoots dead Palestinian teen in West Bank

Layth Abu Naim, 16, was shot in the head with live ammunition during a confrontation with the Israeli army.

    Layth Abu Naim, 16, is the sixth Palestinian to be shot and killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2018 [File: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
    Layth Abu Naim, 16, is the sixth Palestinian to be shot and killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2018 [File: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

    Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed. 

    Layth Abu Naim, 16, was shot in the head with live ammunition during a confrontation with the Israeli army in the village of al-Mughayir, northeast of the occupied West Bank town of Ramallah. 

    According to local media, Abu Naim - a high school student - was shot at point-blank range. The confrontations reportedly erupted after Israeli forces raided the village. 

    The boy's funeral is set to be held on Wednesday after midday prayers in his hometown. 

    A spokeswoman for Israel's military said "violent riots are taking place in this area and burning tires and stones were thrown at the soldiers," according to Israeli media. 

    The spokeswoman was "unable to confirm that any Palestinians had been hit by gunfire". 

    Increasing tensions 

    Abu Naim is the sixth Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2018. 

    Tensions in the region have increased in recent weeks after US President Donald Trump's controversial decision to name Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    Trump's December 6 move prompted deadly protests in the Palestinian territories and mass rallies in solidarity with the Palestinians across the Muslim world.

    US Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Israel and the region increased animosity among Palestinians towards the United States. His speech in the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 22 was laden with praise for Israel

    On Tuesday, a group of Palestinians protested the arrival of an American delegation to the West Bank city of Bethlehem. The delegation was reportedly there to hold a training session on digital commerce, according to Israeli media. 

    A video shared on social media showed protesters entering the meeting room holding signs and chanting against the US administration's decision surrounding Jerusalem, after which the delegation packed up and left. 

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.

    Iran 1979: the Islamic revolution that shook the world

    Iran 1979: the Islamic revolution that shook the world

    Celebrating its 35th anniversary, Iran's Islamic Revolution shocked the world and redrew the map of global alliances.

    Syria's civil war explained from the beginning

    Syria's war explained from the beginning

    The Syrian civil war is the deadliest conflict the 21st century has witnessed so far.