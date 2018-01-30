Israeli army shoots dead Palestinian teen in West Bank

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Layth Abu Naim, 16, was shot in the head with live ammunition during a confrontation with the Israeli army in the village of al-Mughayir, northeast of the occupied West Bank town of Ramallah.

According to local media, Abu Naim - a high school student - was shot at point-blank range. The confrontations reportedly erupted after Israeli forces raided the village.

The boy's funeral is set to be held on Wednesday after midday prayers in his hometown.

A spokeswoman for Israel's military said "violent riots are taking place in this area and burning tires and stones were thrown at the soldiers," according to Israeli media.

The spokeswoman was "unable to confirm that any Palestinians had been hit by gunfire".

Increasing tensions

Abu Naim is the sixth Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2018.

Tensions in the region have increased in recent weeks after US President Donald Trump's controversial decision to name Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Trump's December 6 move prompted deadly protests in the Palestinian territories and mass rallies in solidarity with the Palestinians across the Muslim world.

US Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Israel and the region increased animosity among Palestinians towards the United States. His speech in the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 22 was laden with praise for Israel.

On Tuesday, a group of Palestinians protested the arrival of an American delegation to the West Bank city of Bethlehem. The delegation was reportedly there to hold a training session on digital commerce, according to Israeli media.

A video shared on social media showed protesters entering the meeting room holding signs and chanting against the US administration's decision surrounding Jerusalem, after which the delegation packed up and left.