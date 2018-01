In Haiti, around two million people who live in the capital, Port-au-Prince, are appealing for help to get clean drinking water.

A devastating earthquake eight years ago wrecked sanitation systems, and temporary taps and toilets in use since then are breaking down.

Many Haitians can't afford clean water, so they drink contaminated water, despite the threat of water-borne cholera.

Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis has the story.