Growing concerns over Rohingya repatriation deal

The repatriation plan, similar to a previous plan from the 1990s, will move refugees to joins thousands of already displaced Rohingya in Myanmar.

by

    A plan to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar is due to begin on Tuesday.

    The repatriation plan involves the returnees being housed in more camps until their destroyed homes are rebuilt.

    But there's little or no mention of citizenship, security or justice for hundreds of thousands of majority-Muslim Rohingya who say their lives have been destroyed.

    The UN and the refugees are worried about their safety if they return.

    Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports from Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh.

